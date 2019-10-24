Baby Trump

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The viral sensation of many political movements, Baby Trump, will fly in Nashville this weekend for its first-ever appearance in the south.

Baby Trump will be in town for Politicon 2019, a two-day political convention at Music City Center that will feature political pundits such as James Comey, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Al Franken, Donna Brazile, Sean Hannity, James Carville, Ann Coulter, Randy Rainbow, Ana Kasparian, Tomi Lahren, and more.

According to the Facebook page for the caricature balloon of President Donald Trump, the movement supports "political rallies and events in opposition to the Trump agenda."

The balloon will fly on Friday morning at 8 a.m. and will be brought inside to be put on display during the event. Politicon starts Saturday, Oct. 26 and ends Sunday, Oct. 27.

