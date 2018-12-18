GREENEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The baby Jesus figurine that was stolen from a Nativity scene at an East Tennessee park has been found.
An employee with the Greeneville Water Department found the baby Jesus in a ditch line located within a subdivision on Tuesday morning.
Officials said the figure will be returned to its place later in the day.
The search continues for the figurine that was stolen from a church display in Kingsport, TN. This is the second year in a row their Nativity scene Jesus has been stolen.
