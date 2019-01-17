FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police say a baby was injured when shots were fired along Interstate 65 in Franklin early Thursday morning.
According to the Franklin Police Department, the driver of a light-colored Dodge Charger shot into the rear passenger window of the victim's vehicle in the southbound lanes near the exit for Cool Springs.
The bullet passed through the vehicle and hit the driver's side passenger window around 2:45 a.m.
The 11-month-old was sitting in the back seat and was cut by flying glass.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
Investigators are still working to identify the gunman. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
