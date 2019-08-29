CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You could say that city hall in Clarksville today was a real farm when a couple of baby goats got a chance to tour.
We aren't kidding. Actual baby goats in the city hall.
Their owner Jax Taylor and her family met with Mayor Joe Pitts to "discuss affordable options here in Tennessee for brush clearing and control with goats."
The baby goats were held and cuddled and even got a chance to explore the mayor's office.
The feels are real. 🐐❤️
