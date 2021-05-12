NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A baby girl delivered by emergency C-section after her mother was shot died Wednesday, Metro Police announced.
"Sadly, the baby girl delivered by Caesarean section after her mother was critically shot on the night of April 28th died today," Metro Police said,
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The family of a woman shot while pregnant is sharing their grief after she died on Tuesday from her injuries.
The mother of the child, 23-year-old Laquisha Terrell, died on Tuesday after being shot by her ex-boyfriend in the chest, abdomen and legs, police said.
Terrell’s ex-boyfriend, Brian T. Mitchell, 23, is jailed on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Police say the attempted murder charge in relation to the child will be upgraded.
A pregnant woman shot at an Antioch apartment complex by her ex-boyfriend last month has died, Metro Police said Tuesday.
