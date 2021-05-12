NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Metro Police Department have announced the child that was delivered following a a shooting that killed the mother has passed away on Wednesday.

Metro police said, "Sadly, the baby girl delivered by Caesarean section after her mother was critically shot on the night of April 28th died today."

The mother of the child, 23-year-old Laquisha Terrell died on Tuesday after being shot by her ex-boyfriend in the chest, abdomen and legs.

Metro Police added that "Terrell’s ex-boyfriend, Brian T. Mitchell, 23, is jailed on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The attempted murder charge in relation to the child will be upgraded."