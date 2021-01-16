NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nasha, a 6-year-old female giraffe, gave birth off camera to her calf Saturday.
According to a tweet from the zoo, the birth took place off camera due to "complications with labor."
Mom and baby are doing fine at the moment, and the zoo will release further information regarding the birth at a later time.
The new calf joins Congo, 16, a male, and Tazama, 3, a female.
