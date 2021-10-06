NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police say one-year-old Nolan Ishimwe was found safe shortly after midnight on Home Road in East Nashville after a citizen spotted the blue Ford Focus from the alert.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night after police say a car was stolen from the Inglewood Kroger on Gallatin Pike.
The parents of the one-year-old went into the store while leaving the car running and unlocked with the child left in the car.
Police are now searching for 33-year-old Brandi Rhodes after she was seen on camera stealing the vehicle and driving off with the baby inside.
Medics were able to arrive on scene where the car and child were found and determined the child was unharmed and sleeping.
The child was released back to the parents.
🚨AMBER Alert: Please keep an eye out for one-year old Nolan Ishimwe, who was last seen in Nashville in a blue Ford Focus, with TN tag 8R6 6F2. It was last seen in the Gallatin Pike area. There is no known clothing description, or direction of travel.1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/JT2CDC8lSh— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 7, 2021
