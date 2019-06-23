ALLEGAN, MI (WSMV) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration announced that Perrigo Company, PLC is issuing a voluntary nationwide recall of 35-ounce containers of Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.
This product, sold exclusively at Walmart, is being pulled from shelves because of the potential presence of metal foreign matter in a single lot of the product (C26EVFV).
The total number of containers affected by this recall is 23,388.
No one has been sickened by the formula so far, and the recall is being announced out of an abundance of caution, the FDA said.
Consumers who may have purchased the product should look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a "use by" date of February 26, 2021, which can be found on the bottom of the package.
Do not use the formula and take the package back to Walmart for a refund.
Consumers with any health-related questions should contact their healthcare provider.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.
