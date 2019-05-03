RIO GRANDE CITY, TX (WSMV) - A 10-month-old baby is dead, and two young boys ages 6 and 7 are missing along with another man after a raft carrying migrants overturned in the Rio Grande River at the Texas border on Thursday.
According to NBC News, border patrol agents detained a man for illegally entering the US around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near Del Rio, Texas.
The man reportedly told investigators about the raft carrying nine people overturning, sweeping his young son and nephew away. Agents managed to rescue the man's wife and older son from the water. Agents soon found the body of the missing baby several miles down river.
NBC News reports that border agents rescued ten people just last week in a sinking raft, including a 3-year-old girl whom was separated from her mother.
