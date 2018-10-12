Friday morning did not go as planned for Jessica and Roman Smith.
"No it did not," said Jessica.
At five am Jessica shot out of bed and said, 'It's time to go. The baby is coming.'
They were trying to make it from Marshall County to Vanderbilt where they originally planned to deliver their third daughter, but in Midstate morning traffic on I-65, forget about it.
"He was in the HOV lane and I was like, 'pull over, get over right now.' and he was screaming at me, 'seriously?' 'Yes it's time to go," said Jessica.
Lucky for the Smith's, state trooper Sawyer Greene showed up to help.
It was scary, for a minute or two, the baby was stuck.
"If I hadn't of had him there, he was kind of our rock, he said, 'We got to do something. We got to do something here,' and he made it happen," said Rowan.
Seven pounds four ounces, Piper Juliet Smith is happy and healthy, blissfully unaware of the panic she caused coming into this world.
"When she came out though, she was awesome," said Roman.
Her parents, eternally grateful.
"And not only to trooper Greene, but all of the emergency responders and everyone at Williamson Medical Center. They are awesome. They protected us and kept us safe out there and it was quite the experience," said Roman.
