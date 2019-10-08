NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- IKEA has issued a voluntary recall for an infant bib after reports came in that the snap could detach, posing a choking risk.
The "MATVRA" bib for infants were sold in a two pack worldwide through the IKEA website and in their stores.
About 7,000 units were sold, and can be identified visually:
One blue bib, one red bib, each with a snap at the back of the neck.
The blue bib has a green seam with white polka dots, and the red bib has a yellow seam with red polka dots.
The IKEA and MATRVA logos are both printed on a white tag on the back of the bib.
If you find that these bibs are in your possession, you are advised to stop using them and contact IKEA:
IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.