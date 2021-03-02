BA Eagles get ready for state basketball tournament

The Brentwood Academy basketball team gears up as Tennessee's high school basketball tournaments begin this week.
Every coach wants to win, but Head Coach Matt Hoppe feels that getting to have a season at all during a pandemic was fortunate.
Hoppe said, "For us to have played 22 games and get into the state tournament, I think it's just a huge thing that our area's been able to play games".
It's been a couple of years since the Eagles have made it to the final four, and their first game is against the undefeated Christian Brothers on Friday in Tennessee Tech University's Eblen Arena.
Tournament attendance is capped at 500 tickets per team, but junior shooting guard Trent McNair says to come because the team gets fired up on the energy from the stands and fellow students.
