LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - As many people try to restore their homes and businesses following the flooding, there are some other types of damages that also need your immediate attention — and sometimes you may not notice them quickly.
As cleanup continues after the flooding, we talked to experts about what you can do to avoid additional damage like mold.
It was a busy day for businesses on the Lebanon Square — all trying to restore what’s left after the flood.
“There were signs that there had been two to three feet of water in the building and it had washed out almost all of our on-ground inventory,” said Jake Sloan, owner of Main Street Mercantile & Creamery.
Sarah Collins, owner of Poppies Boutique, says her backroom got about four to five feet of flooding.
Charlie Brooks, chief operating officer at Servpro, says the company has received over 500 calls for services at commercial and residential properties — calls from folks trying to figure out what’s next after all the water damage.
“They’re going to come in and help us clean up, sanitize, and make sure we’re ready to open as soon as we can,” Sloan said.
“As far as what we treat, its microbial growth, and it can happen almost immediately if things are not properly pulled out,” Brooks said.
Experts say you can use a humidifier to get moisture out of the air.
“Then we obviously use extraction tools, extraction wands, weighted extraction to pull more water out of the material depending on what kind of flooring or surface you have,” Brooks said.
“The No. 1 priority is air circulation right now, just making sure that everything is dry, getting disinfected,” Collins said.
Brooks says if you suspect mold damage, go to an expert.
“Consult with a professional who actually does the cleaning and restoration industry,” he said. “We deal with water on a daily basis — make sure you’re doing the best you can.”
