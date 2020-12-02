NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Criminals are cashing in as more of us shop online, and some are using fake confirmation shipping emails and texts to get your personal information.
“It’s really frightening. This is the worst I have ever seen it,” said Robyn Householder, president and CEO of the BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
“They don’t know whether or not you shopped,” she said. “They’re just using software to really just, again throw it out to anyone.”
According to the BBB, almost 60 percent of people will fall victim to shopping scams.
“Scammers are not only incredible opportunists, but they are also exceptionally good at copycat.”
That means logos that you're used to seeing, could look spot on.
So what should you be looking out for?
“Pay close attention to the ‘From’ line. What does their address look like? What does their email address look like?” Householder said. “Chances are it’s not going to be anything even remotely close to the company that you purchased from.”
Also, look out for bad grammar and typos — a sure sign it’s a fake.
And if you know you didn’t purchase anything, don’t click the link.
“If you want to get information about where your package is, go directly to the source. Go to your Amazon account, go to your Walmart account,” Householder said.
Scammers are also sending this phony shipping confirmation to your phone, which could put you at risk for identity theft.
The BBB wants you to reach out if you’ve received anything like this.
You can contact them by calling (615) 242-4222 or visiting their website here.
