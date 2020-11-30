NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today millions of shoppers are online for Cyber Monday, racking up incredible deals, while crooks are ready to strike, knowing buyers will soon expect packages in the mail.
"Tuesday morning, they're going to blanket everyone's email inbox with an email saying that your package has been delayed in shipping or they're going to say your package is out of stock, or there was an issue with your credit card," said cybersecurity expert and former FBI Agent Scott Augenbaum.
Once you click on that email, the cyber criminals can maneuver their way into your network system, quickly finding passwords and personal information.
Augenbaum says according to the FBI there's now a 400 percent increase in reported cybercrime activity.
"If you get an email from Amazon or Best Buy or UPS, do not click on the link, do not call the telephone number in the email, log into the platform or your app directly," Augenbaum said.
Augenbaum says to be cautious of your inbox, shop store sales on their official websites, use strong passwords and a two-factor authentication feature for your accounts.
And beware of ransomware, making sure you've backed up important documents and pictures on an external hard drive.
"I want everyone to think before they click and think before you act," Augenbaum said. "Become a human firewall this holiday season."
Augenbaum also recommends using a credit card when purchasing online, so if you do become a victim, the fraudulent purchases don't come out of your bank account.
For more of Augenbaum's tips and cybersecurity info click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.