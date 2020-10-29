NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’re an early riser, chances are a cup of coffee, or two, are part of your morning routine.
If you’re worried about it staining your teeth, News4 talked to a local dentist with a simple DIY method that can help.
“We are seeing a lot of staining on people that are coming in to see us.”
Whether its because they missed an appointment during the pandemic, or they’re normal daily routine is off, Dr. Ashish Patel from Nashville Dentistry is busy polishing up those pearly whites.
And it’s not just from coffee.
“People are drinking more sodas and more mixed drinks and a lot more wine that people should not be drinking as much as they do,” said Dr. Patel.
The good news is, you might be able to help preserve that pretty smile by doing one simple thing after you drink.
“The biggest advice that I can give for people that drink coffee and tea, is rinse your mouth out with water after you drink it, within a short 20 or 30 minute span," Dr. Patel said.
As strange as it sounds, he also suggests drinking your coffee or tea through a straw, so it bypasses your front teeth.
And, add milk.
"The darker the coffee, the more staining you normally get. But what happens is coffee removes those fennels and removes that,” Dr. Patel said.
As a dentist, he also suggests brushing your teeth, not long after you drink something that can stain them.
If the damage is done, see your dentist. They can work to polish those teeth back up and restore that smile.
