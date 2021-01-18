Americans are buying cars again

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're in the market for a new ride this year, you may pay more than ever — depending on which make and model you choose.

The average price of a new car is at a record-high, surpassing $40,000 in 2020.

Car research site Edmunds says prices are creeping up because Americans are making the switch from passenger cars to more expensive SUVs and pickup trucks.

And the trend is expected to continue.

Down payments on new cars, trucks and SUVs topped $4,700, an all-time high.

Edmunds says that's up more than nine percent from 2019.

Monthly car payments also rose to nearly $600.

That's up two percent from 2019.

