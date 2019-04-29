If you were not at the NFL Draft last weekend, chances are you were probably in a movie theater watching Avengers Endgame.

The movie made more than $1 billion worldwide on the opening weekend and is on track to be the highest grossing movie ever.

'Avengers: Endgame' obliterates records with $1.2B opening "Avengers: Endgame" has shattered the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in domestic ticket sales and $1.2 billion globally.

It’s showing no signs of slowing down.

It’s quiet outside on Monday morning because Avenger fans are already inside for the 10:30 showing.

A world on its last legs and the universe in ruins, that’s what Avengers Endgame brought to the theater screen.

At Regal Cinema in Green Hills, Lauren Weaver is back for more.

“I saw it on Thursday, now I’m seeing it again today,” said Weaver. “It’s just that good. Yeah, it’s just that good.”

Deep Space, Quantum Realms, Tim Travel and the Red Skull keep the plot flowing.

That’s not the only thing flowing. The movie is three hours long.

No. 1 isn’t just about the box office.

“I stay away from all drinks before I go to this movie,” said Weaver.

If you do have to go, download the app Run and Pee first. It tells you when to do that so you don’t miss the best parts.

Then back from the bathroom to actually enjoy the twists and turns more comfortably.

“You get so invested in all the characters if you’ve seen all of them,” said Weaver. “To be able to see them in one last movie, it definitely feels like seeing your child graduate or something.”

If you want to see The Avengers, you do have choices. At Nashville’s four big theaters, it’s playing 70 a day.