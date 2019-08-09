MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - An autopsy performed by the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office shows that the 26-year-old man who died at Bonnaroo on June 15, 2019 died from an overdose.
Officials with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office told News4 that Dunleavy was in medical distress and was transported to Unity Hospital, where was pronounced deceased.
The autopsy shows that Bryan Dunleavy overdosed on fentanyl, MDMA, and clozapine.
Medical examiner Dr. Feng Li told News4 the death appears accidental.
Dunleavy was born in Pittsburgh and graduated from Ravenwood High School in Bentwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.