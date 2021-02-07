NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Tennessee mother is begging for a miracle after her son, a well known advocate for anti-bullying and Autism awareness, is in the hospital ICU in a medically induced coma after an accident.
Many in Middle Tennessee know the name Chris Miller, better known as Captain Spectrum. His mother Crystal tole NEWS4 in a interview she wants people to remember the huge impact her son has had on raising awareness about autism and putting an end to bullying.
“Its a gut wrenching feeling as a parent,” said Crystal. “All we can do is pray that this works. There’s nothing more medically they can do.”
“Defend and be a friend!” is the real life superhero Chris’ motto for Captain Spectrum - created after bullying at school lead chris to attempt suicide at 12-years-old. Chris lives on the Autism spectrum. She says now at 19, he is taking college classes after graduating high school last year.
“He created Captain Spectrum as a way to fight back against bullies who are mean to kids who have disabilities,” said his mother. “Being autistic and being high functioning autistic, I don’t want him to be like ‘I don’t want to do this.’ I don’t want him to do that. You need to persevere.”
Then an accident, falling from a truck, shattered Chris’ skull. He was life flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, sent to the ICU in a medically induced coma. His mother says doctors are waiting for his brain to stop swelling before they know the full extent of his injuries.
“There is power in prayer and we’ve got millions of people praying for him all over the world,” she said.
Those prayers are coming from people Chris touched as an advocate showing all a person who has autism can do, even working with groups like Autism Tennessee.
“He was dressed head to toe in a super hero costume. And that’s how I learned about captain spectrum as well,” said Babs Tierno, Executive Director of Autism Tennessee, remembering the first time she met Chris. “He has been absolutely wonderful in his ability to raise awareness for bullying and autism.”
“I just want my baby to come back to me,” said Crystal through tears.
Chris’s family lives near Dover, TN and was hit hard by the pandemic and other medical issues. His parents have not been able to work.
To stay close to Chris while he is in the hospital, Crystal and aunt Cara are staying at a nearby hotel, waiting and hoping for a miracle.
“I believe if Chris comes through this it will be a testament to God’s glory of how powerful God can be,” said Crystal.
To help with medical costs and the ability for Chris’ family to remain close by while he is in the hospital, his family is taking donations and posting updates on Chris’ condition here.
