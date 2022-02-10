CHRISTIAN CO., KY (WSMV) – The Christian County Sheriff’s office asked the public for assistance Thursday in locating a missing juvenile.
Authorities are looking for Kaylee McClain, 13, who has been missing since 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said she was last seen at her residence located in 7900 block of Cadiz Rd.
McClain is described at being 4’11” tall, 110 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call (270)890-1300.
