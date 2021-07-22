FENTRESS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Police in Fentress County are asking the public to remain vigilant as the search continues for an escaped inmate.

Authorities say 35-year-old Charles Kennedy has been missing for three days and is considered to be a danger to the public.

Kennedy escaped from custody with 22-year-old Casey Ridenour on Monday morning. Ridenour was captured later that morning.

Police are asking people in the Fentress County area to make sure their cars and homes are locked and secured. They are also asking residents not to leave weapons outside or easily accessible.

Kennedy is described as 6'4 and weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a beard and is possibly wearing glasses.

He is currently listed on the TBI's Most Wanted List.