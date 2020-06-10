GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are seeking help identifying a man who stole an undisclosed amount of money from Rock Bridge Market on Saturday.
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said the male was driving a black Nissan Rogue or similar Nissan utility vehicle. A female was a passenger in the vehicle.
Anyone who knows the identity of the man or women is asked to contact the Sumner County Sheriff's Office at 615-452-2616 or Detective Lance Hampton at 615-442-1849.
