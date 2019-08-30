NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities seized over 6,600 heroin pills after serving a search warrant at a Madison auto repair shop. 

According to police, the pills were made with the same markings of the painkiller Oxycodone. 

An investigation of Kings Crown Auto Repair on E. Old Hickory Boulevard revealed illegal drugs were being sent there from Mexico. These pills have been responsible for multiple overdoes deaths throughout the country. People who ingest these pills think they are taking Oxycodone; they are not used to the potency of heroin-laced pills. 

In addition to the pills, authorities also found over 2.5 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and five pistols. Four of the pistols were stolen; two were stolen during Nashville home burglaries, one was stolen during a pawnshop robbery and one was stolen from Henry County. 

Police arrested the business' owner, 33-year-old Kingsley Acheampong. He has been charged with possession of heroin and marijuana for resale, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon (he has a felony drug conviction in Virginia) and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Bond was set at $35,000 which Acheampong posted. 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

