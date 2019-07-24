SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A Springfield man was arrested after he was caught with drugs and guns during a traffic stop.
According to a release, the Robertson County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop Tuesday around 2 p.m. in front of the Springfield in. Authorities searched the vehicle during the stop and found nearly four grams of heroin packaged for resale, marijuana, scales, needles and other paraphernalia. Authorities also found two loaded handguns and a loaded semiautomatic rifle.
The driver was identified as 27-year-old Garrett Lynn Rains Jr. He is currently being held in the Robertson County Detention Facility on a combined $17,500 bond.
