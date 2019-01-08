WAYNESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Authorities in Wayne County are asking for your help finding a man who escaped officers at the courthouse.
John W. Castleman Jr. is believed to be in the Waynesboro area. He was spotted heading toward the square.
He was last seen wearing a peach-colored shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Castleman or whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 931-722-3613.
