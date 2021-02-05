JACKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a missing person at Cummins Falls State Park, according to News Talk 94.1 radio.
The park will be closed to visitors today as first responders and park rangers continue their efforts to locate the missing person.
The Cummins Falls State Park manager says they've tried pinging the missing person's cellphone.
The identity of the missing person has not been released at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
