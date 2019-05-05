Douglas Seabaugh - missing Murfreesboro man - 5/5/19

Douglas Seabaugh II was last seen Saturday in the Spring Cove Drive area of Murfreesboro. (Photo: Rutherford County EMA)

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for man who was last seen on Saturday night and may have medical issues.

Douglas Seabaugh II was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday in the Spring Cove Drive area.

Seabaugh is 5’8” with blue eyes and grey/balding hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Authorities said he has medical issues and needs to be located.

If you know of Seabaugh’s whereabouts, call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.