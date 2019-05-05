MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for man who was last seen on Saturday night and may have medical issues.
Douglas Seabaugh II was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday in the Spring Cove Drive area.
Seabaugh is 5’8” with blue eyes and grey/balding hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Authorities said he has medical issues and needs to be located.
If you know of Seabaugh’s whereabouts, call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.
