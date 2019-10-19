CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 20-year-old man who has a medical condition.
Authorities say Jonas Goad was last seen leaving his home on foot Friday and was walking to a nearby Dollar General in Cheatham. Goad did not take his cellphone with him and friends and family have not heard from him since.
Goad was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, boots and possibly a black jacket.
Anyone with information on Goad's whereabouts is asked to call Cheatham Dispatch at 615-792-2098. You can also private message Sheriff Mike Breedlove or the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
