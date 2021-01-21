LIVINGSTON, TN (WSMV) - The Overton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 20-year-old woman who was last seen on Jan. 6.
Authorities said Addilene Reagan was last seen at her home in Monroe. She has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.
Reagan is 5’8”, weighs 173 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have information about her whereabouts, call 931-397-9110.
MISSING WOMAN: We are working to help the Overton County Sheriff’s Office find 20-year-old Addilene Reagan, who was last seen Jan. 6 at her home in Monroe.Addilene has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.Spot her? Call (931) 397-9110! pic.twitter.com/gad0FppmLV— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 21, 2021
