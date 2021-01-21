Addilene Reagan - Missing Overton County woman - 1/21/21
 

Addilene Reagan was last seen at her Monroe, TN, home on Jan. 6.

 
 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
 

LIVINGSTON, TN (WSMV) - The Overton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 20-year-old woman who was last seen on Jan. 6.

Authorities said Addilene Reagan was last seen at her home in Monroe. She has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

Reagan is 5’8”, weighs 173 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call 931-397-9110.

 
 
 
 

