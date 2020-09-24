CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who stole a car from a home on Mutual Drive.
The Sheriff's Office says a 2020 Nissan Maxima was stolen from a home in the 1400 block of Mutual Drive on Sept. 17, 2020. Later in the day, the car was involved in a crash at the intersection of N. 2nd Street and Forbes Avenue.
The driver fled the scene, leaving a gun, drug paraphernalia and an open bottle of alcohol inside the car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Greg Turner at 931-648-0611 ext. 13411 or submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit an an anonymous tip here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.