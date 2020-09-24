CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who stole a car from a home on Mutual Drive.

The Sheriff's Office says a 2020 Nissan Maxima was stolen from a home in the 1400 block of Mutual Drive on Sept. 17, 2020. Later in the day, the car was involved in a crash at the intersection of N. 2nd Street and Forbes Avenue. 

The driver fled the scene, leaving a gun, drug paraphernalia and an open bottle of alcohol inside the car. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Greg Turner at 931-648-0611 ext. 13411 or submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App.  

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit an an anonymous tip here

