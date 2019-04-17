GAINESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Officials are trying to rescue one person trapped in a cave on Flynn Creek Road in Jackson County.
Jackson County officials received a 911 call early Wednesday morning that a group was in the cave and one person was still in the cave.
Specialized crews have been called in to help with the search.
EMA officials said the cave, located on private property, has water in it.
The group entered the cave on Tuesday afternoon.
