HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who dragged a bounty hunter with his car Thursday night.
The Sheriff's Office says Ryan Keith Veler is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated kidnapping, violating an order of protection and leaving the scene of an injury accident. He also has other charges from various counties.
On Thursday night, bounty hunters approached Veler at the Pilot Travel in Hurricane Mills. Veler got into his car and rammed vehicles in order to escape. He ended up dragging one of the bounty hunters, causing minor injuries.
Veler avoided capture after causing lots of property damage. His car was found disabled down the road and he had fled on foot.
Anyone with information on Veler's whereabouts is asked to contact the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office at 931-296-2301 or email cid@hcsotn.com.
Veler should be considered dangerous.
