SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are search for two girls who apparently ran away from school on Thursday afternoon.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department said Tabitha Beauchamp and Alexandra Sandlin, both age 12, ran away from Rock Springs Middle School. The girls were last seen around 3 p.m.
Tabitha’s hair is fully dyed pink/purple. She is wearing a cream, long-sleeved shirt, blue jean shorts and black sandals with heels.
Alexandra wears glasses. She is wearing a black and white horizontal striped shirt, dark jeans and gray boots.
If you have information about them or their location, contact the Sheriff’s office at 615-898-7770.
