(WSMV) - Firefighters say that home fires become more frequent during the winter months.
In an effort to keep you safe, firefighters advise homeowners to have escape plans if there is a fire, to find two ways out of the home, and to stay low.
The chief of the Nashville Fire Department says prevention is the key to staying safe.
To help prevent a house fire in your home, here are a few helpful links:
Red Cross Home Fire Escape Plan
