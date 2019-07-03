CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are responding to a reported drowning at Cheatham County Dam.

According to the Cheatham County Sheriff, a 19-year-old Clarksville man was with his family picnicking in the area. 

In the afternoon, the man went swimming with his brother and swam past the safety barrier to get to a buoy. He grew exhausted and went under the water. 

The man resurfaced a few times but panicked and went back under; he never resurfaced. 

Family members tried going in after him but told authorities the current was too fast and strong that they could not get to him. The water at the Cheatham County Dam is approximately 35 feet deep. The turbines are also running at the dam. 

Authorities are calling this a recovery effort.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

