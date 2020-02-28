Authorities were able to rescue a father and his two sons after their boat capsized on Percy Priest Lake.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Authorities have rescued three people from Percy Priest Lake. .

The Nashville Fire Department says crews responded to a report of a capsized boat. A family of three was headed to a church event when the boat capsized. A father, his 16-year-old son and 9-year-old son went into the water.

The 16-year-old was able to swim to shore where a couple was fishing. The couple then dialed 911.

Crews were able to locate the father and the 9-year-old because they were flashing a light in the water. Crews estimate the father and 9-year-old son were in the water anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour. 

They have since been taken to the hospital to be checked out for hypothermia. 

Everyone on board the boat when it capsized was wearing a life jacket. 

 

