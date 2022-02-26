FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police asked the public for assistance Saturday in located a man who allegedly committed fraud at several local businesses.
According to Franklin police, a man is wanted after passing counterfeit money at several Franklin businesses.
Authorities said in their report that the suspect allegedly cashes the fake twenties and $100 bills out for real currency by using them to make small purchases.
Both Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers have offered a cash reward for information regarding this suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.