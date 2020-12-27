LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - No explosives were found in a suspicious vehicle stopped by law enforcement on 231 South near the Cedars of Lebanon State Park on Sunday morning.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, a white box truck was parked at Crossroads Market in Walter Hill around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators received information that the vehicle was "playing audio similar to what was heard before the Christmas Day explosion."

Investigators confirmed at a news conference on Sunday the song "Downtown" by Petula Clark was playing before the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

US Attorney: Anthony Warner responsible for Nashville bombing Federal authorities have confirmed the identity of the man responsible for the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Deputies located the vehicle on Murfreesboro Road, and authorities pulled over the truck for a traffic stop. Residents in the nearby area were evacuated as a precaution.

A robot was used by the THP’s Special Operations Unit to check the box truck on Murfreesboro Road, Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

“No device was detected,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.

Robot approaching box truck on Murfreesboro Rd. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/Fe1hFLNU1j — Brittany Weiner (@brittweinerTV) December 27, 2020

Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation at this time, and the truck driver is being detained at this time. A minor was also found inside the truck, authorities said.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Rutherford County Special Operations Response Team and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and Wilson County deputies were called to the scene as well.

It shows how everybody came together to the aid of each other,” Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said in a statement on Sunday.

Neighbors said they were shocked something like this happened in their area.

“That was devastating you know it was awful to happen on Christmas Day. It was awful to happen at all luckily there wasn’t anyone out there."

The truck was towed away from the scene. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, the southbound side of Highway 231 was closed from the Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Richmond Shop road until 3:30 p.m.

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the incident remains under investigation.