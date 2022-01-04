SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) – Police are looking for a minimum-security trustee Tuesday who walked away from his work detail.
Authorities are looking for Jonathon Wayne Ferrell, 37, who walked off his work detail assignment at the Robertson County Landfill today. The landfill is located at 2916 West County Farm Road. Police believe he is somewhere in Clarksville at this time.
Ferrell is serving a sentence for amended violation of probation, violation of probation, and domestic assault. Authorities planned to release him within the next 45 days due to his minimum-security trustee status.
Police ask anyone who has information or has seen Ferrell to contact Central Dispatch at 615-384-4911 or the RCSO tip line at 615-382-6600.
