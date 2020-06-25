SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead after a shooting at a home on Carter Drive in Smithville.
Authorities tell News4 at 12:28 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Smithville Police Department and deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department responded to a call for a shooting.
When officers and deputies arrived on scene, they found a man lying on the porch of a home. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation appears to show the home owner and the deceased man shot at each other, with the homeowner fatally shooting the man. The homeowner was not injured.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating and the deceased man has not been identified.
No arrests have been made.
