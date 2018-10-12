Authorities are working to identify the man who robbed a Regions Bank on West End Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Metro Police said the suspect entered the bank, located at 3021 West End Ave., at 12:50 p.m. and gave the teller a robbery demand note. No weapon was seen. The teller complied and the robber fled on foot.
The suspect appeared to be in his 50s or early 60s with a thin build. He wore a grey sweatshirt under a blue sweatshirt and a black fedora hat.
If you have information on the bank robbery, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
