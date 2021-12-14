MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are trying to help a man suffering from intellectual disabilities return home.
Police say 30-year-old Andrew Holt left home in the area of Carson Lane on Friday, and does not have his medication.
If you have seen Holt, you're asked to call Det. Chris Houk with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5557.
