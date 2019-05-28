CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted in connection with several robberies in Nashville was arrested Tuesday evening in Clarksville after the suspect fled from Metro Police.
Clarksville police found the suspect, identified as Anthony Campbell, 25, in the 6000 block of Todd Drive. Police say the suspect suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the incident as a non-fatal officer-involved shooting involving an officer from the Coopertown Police Department. The shooting occurred on I-24 near Exit 11.
Preliminary investigation by TBI into the shooting was that the driver continued to drive into the direction of an officer who had gotten out of his car to walk up to the vehicle. The officer fired shots at the vehicle as the car drove toward him. The suspect's car struck the driver's side door of the officer's car as it drove by. The officer was not injured.
Clarksville Police had asked that residents who live in the area of Needmore Road, Forrest Hills, Paddock Apartments and Union Hall to stay inside their homes while the search for the suspect was ongoing.
The suspect, who was being pursued by Metro Police, fled into Montgomery County and wrecked in the area behind Lowe’s off Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
Don Aaron with Metro Police said the pursuit began between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m. Metro officers with the Juvenile Crime Task Force spotted a white Kia Soul with Florida tags that matched the description of a car involved in a May 20 robbery at a Bell Road apartment complex in Nashville.
Officers attempted to pull the driver over on Clarksville Pike near Cliff Drive and eventually engaged in a pursuit. Police terminated the pursuit after the driver began driving the wrong way on Briley Parkway.
Metro Police's helicopter continued to track the suspect vehicle. The suspect drove through rural Robertson County before eventually getting on I-24 and driving to Clarksville.
The suspect then got off the highway and abandoned the car in a Clarksville neighborhood. A gun was recovered on scene, according to Metro Police.
