MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Authorities were called to Mount Juliet Middle School on Thursday morning after receiving a report of a student experiencing an emotional crisis standing in a school counselor’s office and holding a steak-style knife.
Mount Juliet Police assisted the Wilson County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer in disarming the student without any use of force.
No one was injured in the incident that occurred around 8:26 a.m.
Police said no students were placed in any danger during the event.
Wilson County Schools have notified parents of the incident. Mount Juliet Police said the student will be receiving the necessary care.
