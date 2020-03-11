NASHVILLE, TN (WSVM) -- A spokesperson with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the remains found on March 6th are those of Evelyn Boswell.
WATCH: We have a sad update to pass along in our ongoing search for answers in the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. Remains found on Friday evening have been confirmed to be those of the little girl.Thank you for your continued support in this difficult case. pic.twitter.com/C0ooJdBdMz— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 11, 2020
The 15-month-old girl was reported missing in late February, after last being seen by family members in December.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to court documents obtained by NBC affiliate WBIR in Knoxville, the toddler's remains were found in an out-building at a property on Muddy Creek Road in Blountville.
The Sullivan County District Attorney said the autopsy results will be sealed, due to the publicity surrounding the search for her.
The girls 18-year-old mother, Megan Boswell, was arrested in February for providing false information to police.
MORE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.