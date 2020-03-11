Evelyn Boswell 1.jpg

NASHVILLE, TN (WSVM) -- A spokesperson with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the remains found on March 6th are those of Evelyn Boswell.

The 15-month-old girl was reported missing in late February, after last being seen by family members in December.

According to court documents obtained by NBC affiliate WBIR in Knoxville, the toddler's remains were found in an out-building at a property on Muddy Creek Road in Blountville.

The Sullivan County District Attorney said the autopsy results will be sealed, due to the publicity surrounding the search for her. 

The girls 18-year-old mother, Megan Boswell, was arrested in February for providing false information to police.

