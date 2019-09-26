NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Imagine walking from your car at night in downtown, only to have a gun pointed at you in robbery.
That's what happened to three people Saturday night.
Two women and a man were forced to give up their wallet, purse and cell phone. None of them were hurt.
Police said the suspect attempted to fire at them, but the gun jammed.
District 19 councilman Freddie O'Connell said despite how brazen this attack was people should not fear living their lives and coming downtown.
“I wouldn’t want people to say, well gosh...I'm never going downtown again, what an unsafe area. But at the same time I would want people that are coming downtown to be doing those things where they are making sure they are taking care of themselves and the people they are with.”
O’Connell said he has been working with police all year to help combat and prevent crimes like this from happening.
He said he see this as a crime showing just how much our city is growing and the need for officers.
“Some of the challenges we have seen in terms of recruitment and retention within the police department. We have some done some things to ideally help there, including increasing starting officer pay. I think we still always need to be mindful of making sure we have the resources to not just sustain our police force as it is, but that it is also capable of growing as we are growing as a city," said O'Connell.
If you think you know any information about this crime you're asked to contact police.
