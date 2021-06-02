NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One person is dead and eight people including five children were rushed to the hospital after a crash near the airport in Nashville on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to a head-on crash in the area of Briley Parkway South and Airways Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said there were at least two vehicles involved in the crash.
According to a spokesperson for Nashville Fire Department, eight people were sent to the hospital including multiple in critical condition. One person died at the scene.
The scene is still active, according to authorities. News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates on air and online.
