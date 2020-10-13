CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Austin Peay State University has announced it is waiving ACT, SAT and GRE standardized test requirements for any student applying for undergraduate or graduate admission for the summer and fall 2021 terms.
In a release, the university announced it implemented this test-option admissions policy earlier in the year due to the many challenges prospective students are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prospective students will, however, still need to meet the school’s other admission requirements, such as having a high school GPA of 2.75 or higher. The rest of the admission requirements can be found here.
Information on graduate admission is available here.
Click here for information on scholarships to incoming students.
For a link to apply for admission at Austin Peay, click here.
